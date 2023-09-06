New Madden NFL Roster Update Coming Soon for the 2023-24 Season

The highly anticipated Madden NFL season is about to begin, and for avid gamers eager to start their virtual franchise with accurate rosters, the wait will soon be over. According to Madden’s ratings adjustor, Dustin Smith, the Week 1 roster update will be released on Thursday, September 7. This update will include all the latest roster changes since the 53-man cut deadline.

While the specific time of the release was not mentioned, based on previous patterns, it is expected to be available in the early afternoon, just a few hours before the Thursday Night kickoff game. Once the update is launched, players can expect the most up-to-date and accurate rosters to date, making it an ideal time to start a new franchise.

It’s important to note that if you have already started a franchise in Madden 24 and wish to have these 53-man rosters, you will need to start a new one. The game does not allow for retroactive updates to the rosters once a franchise has been initiated.

Although there were not many major changes during the roster deadline, the roster updates primarily focus on filling in the details for the bottom half of the roster. As a franchise player, having the most accurate and updated rosters is crucial, even if it means having players who may never step onto the field for your team.

The 2023-24 NFL season is set to kick off this Thursday with an exciting match-up between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET. Players can expect the Madden roster update to be available before the game begins, providing a great opportunity for gamers to start their new franchise with the most accurate rosters.

