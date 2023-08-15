CityLife

Madden 24 Server Status: How to Check If the Servers Are Down

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 15, 2023
The highly anticipated Madden 24 has been officially released on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. However, players have already encountered technical difficulties with the servers. Many users reported being unable to access online play and game modes like Madden Ultimate Team shortly after the game’s launch.

To stay updated on the current server status of Madden 24, here’s what you need to know:

As of August 14 at 9 PM ET, the EA Madden 24 servers experienced an outage. If you encounter a message saying, “Sorry, it appears the EA servers are currently down” along with an “EA unable to connect” URL link, it indicates a problem on the developer’s end.

To check if the Madden 24 servers are down, you have a few options:

1. Social Media: Check platforms like Reddit or Twitter, focusing on official Madden accounts such as @EAMaddenNFL, @MaddenNFLDirect, and @EAHelp. Updates regarding server status may be posted there.

2. Down Detector: Visit the Down Detector website, which frequently provides updates on the status of servers.

Additionally, make sure to check the EA Answers forum for Madden, as Electronic Arts may post updates about any server outages related to Madden 24.

If there are no widespread reports of an outage but you’re still unable to connect to the online servers, try resetting your Internet connection or checking the status of the Xbox or PlayStation networks.

Stay informed about the server status of Madden 24 to ensure an optimal gaming experience.

