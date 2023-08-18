Madden 24 Season 1 Competitive Pass Rewards Two Exclusive Cards

EA Sports released Season 1 of the Competitive Pass for Madden 24 on August 18, along with the worldwide launch of the game. This season, players can earn two exclusive player cards: Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Jr. and Steelers WR George Pickens.

The Competitive Pass, which will last the entire season, offers rewards for completing objectives in MUT’s competitive game modes. The two major rewards for Season 1 are the 86 OVR A.J. Terrell Jr. and the 89 OVR George Pickens. Both of these cards are exclusive to the Competitive Field Pass reward path.

To make progress in the Competitive Pass, Madden 24 players need to complete games, win matches, and accumulate stats in MUT’s three competitive modes: Solo Battles, Head-to-Head (H2H) Ranked Seasons, and MUT Champions. Solo Battles are single-player matchups, while the latter two are online modes. In MUT Champions, players can move up the online leaderboard with wins and impressive performances.

The Competitive Field Pass features both Daily Objectives and Weekly Objectives that reset for MUT Champions, Solo Battles, and H2H Seasons. These objectives yield XP and can be found in the ‘Objectives’ tab of the Competitive Pass. Additionally, there are special Milestone Objectives that offer various XP rewards for achieving certain milestones in different categories, such as points scored, touchdowns, team tackles, passing yards, rushing yards, field goals, and interceptions.

By completing objectives and earning XP through the Competitive Pass, players can unlock and obtain the exclusive A.J. Terrell Jr. and George Pickens player cards to enhance their Madden 24 Ultimate Team.