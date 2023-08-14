How to Get Early Access to Madden 24

EA Sports revealed Josh Allen as the Madden 24 cover athlete in June, building anticipation for the game’s August release. In July, player ratings were unveiled, and now fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to actually play the game. Madden 24 will come with some changes this year, including improvements to gameplay, such as “more fluid” passes and better tackling, as well as expanded celebrations. Franchise mode has also undergone some minor adjustments.

For those excited to get their hands on Madden 24 before the official release date, there are two ways to do so.

Madden 24 Release Date

Madden 24 is scheduled to be released worldwide on Friday, August 18. However, fans have an opportunity to play the game three days early.

How to Play Madden 24 Early

EA Play Free Trial

Subscribers to EA Play can enjoy a 10-hour trial of Madden 24 on the early release date of August 15. It is important to note that the trial is available to all EA Play subscribers and not just those subscribed to EA Play Pro. A standard EA Play subscription costs $4.99 per month.

Pre-Order Early Access

The earliest way to gain full access to Madden 24 is by pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition of the game. Pre-ordering the standard edition does not grant early access, but players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition can start playing on August 15.

The Deluxe Edition can be pre-ordered for $99.99, or $89.99 for EA Play subscribers. (The standard edition is priced at $69.99.)

Pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition also offers additional features, including 4,600 Madden Points, a Josh Allen Elite Player Item, and 2 Madden Strategy Items.

Unlike the 10-hour trial with EA Play, pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition of Madden 24 provides users with permanent access to the game.