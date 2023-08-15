How to Get Early Access to Madden 24

The highly anticipated release of Madden 24 is approaching, but fans can get early access to the game. The developers have already revealed all the new features and changes, and fans are eager to experience them.

There are two ways to play Madden 24 before its official release. The first way is by pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition of the game. By doing so, players not only receive Madden Points and special items, but they also get to enjoy the game three days before the official release date of August 18. Madden 24 is available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

The second way to get early access is through EA Play or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. Subscribers to these memberships will have access to a ten-hour trial of Madden 24 starting on August 15. This is a common offering for new EA Sports games.

Fans who haven’t had the opportunity to try out Madden 24 can take advantage of these options for early access. Whether it’s pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition or subscribing to EA Play or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, players can get a head start and experience the game before its official release.

