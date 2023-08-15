The long-awaited Madden 24 is set to release soon, and gamers are eagerly awaiting its arrival. As the release date approaches, it’s important for players to be prepared for the game. We’ve already provided all the necessary information about Madden 24, including details on the Madden 24 X-Factor and Superstar abilities of players, as well as the confirmed Madden 24 relocation cities. Now, let’s take a look at the best teams to rebuild in Madden 24.

If you’re looking to start your Madden 24 Franchise Mode with a team that’s not already a contender, here are four teams that are ideal for rebuilding:

1. Tennessee Titans:

The Titans have struggled with injuries in recent seasons, faltering after a strong start in the previous campaign. They have made some changes in the offseason, releasing and losing some notable players. With the likely departure of starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, it may be wise to trade him for draft picks or younger players. The team has promising players like Malik Willis and Will Levis as potential signal callers, as well as Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry, who could also be a trade candidate. With solid players in key positions and a better salary cap situation, there’s potential to rebuild the Titans successfully.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers:

The Steelers have had an impressive streak of avoiding losing seasons, but they have struggled to advance beyond the Divisional Round in recent years. The defense is a strong part of the team, with players like T.J. Watt, Joey Porter Jr, Cole Holcomb, and Patrick Peterson leading the charge. However, the offense could use some improvement, particularly in terms of receiving options for promising quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Steelers are also facing salary cap issues, so attention should be given to managing the cap while rebuilding on offense.

3. Las Vegas Raiders:

The Raiders made a change at quarterback, bringing in Jimmy Garoppolo to replace Derek Carr. Offensively, they have a strong lineup with wide receivers like Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and Jakobi Meyers, as well as standout running back Josh Jacobs. However, their defense needs attention, particularly the secondary, which struggled with interceptions in the previous season. Rebuilding the defense should be a priority for those looking to rebuild the Raiders in Madden 24.

4. Denver Broncos:

The Broncos had a tough season in 2023 and are eager to return to the playoffs. While their defense is already solid, their offense needs improvement, especially after quarterback Russell Wilson’s rating dropped. Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Greg Dulcich will be Wilson’s primary targets, and the addition of Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey has strengthened the offensive line. However, the team should focus on rebuilding their secondary and acquiring more first-round picks to make up for those lost in a previous trade.

These teams provide a good challenge for gamers looking to rebuild and create their own success in Madden 24.