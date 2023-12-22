Three suspects arrested in Macomb County for driving stolen SUV

Authorities in Macomb County, Michigan, have arrested three individuals for their involvement in driving a stolen SUV in Harrison Township. The incident occurred when a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen Ford Edge. The driver of the SUV, however, accelerated and tried to evade the deputy’s efforts. Eventually, the driver stopped the vehicle behind a local business, and two of the occupants fled on foot, while the third, a 25-year-old woman from Detroit, was arrested at the scene.

Law enforcement quickly apprehended one of the fleeing suspects, a 37-year-old man from Harrison Township. The other suspect initially evaded capture but was later found hiding behind a building in the area. Additional deputies were called in, and a perimeter was established to aid in the search. K9 and drone units were deployed to locate the suspect. With the help of a witness’s description, the Harrison Township man was apprehended and taken into custody.

All three suspects are currently being held in the county jail, awaiting arraignment. The stolen SUV was recovered and returned to its rightful owner.

This incident serves as another example of law enforcement’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the community. Through their swift actions and coordination, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office was able to successfully apprehend the suspects involved in this case and recover the stolen vehicle. Such efforts help deter criminal activity and protect the innocent.