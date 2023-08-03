Enhancing Trust in Machine Learning in Scientific Fields

Machine learning techniques have become increasingly popular in various scientific fields for their ability to streamline processes and improve efficiency. However, some individuals may have reservations about fully embracing these techniques due to a lack of understanding of how they work, which can lead to a lack of trust in machine learning models.

To address this issue, a team of researchers from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s Computing and Physical and Life Sciences directorates embarked on a project to provide scientists with a solid foundation for applying machine learning, even without extensive background knowledge in the field. Initially focused on feedstock materials optimization, their efforts resulted in the development of two papers.

The first paper covers the range of questions that materials scientists may encounter when using machine learning tools. It aims to provide clarity on how to effectively apply machine learning in scientific contexts where there are no clear subparts to decompose into, making the explanations provided by machine learning less intuitive.

The second paper explores the behavior of machine learning tools. While it is relatively easy to trust artificial intelligence when it provides straightforward conclusions like identifying objects or animals, the situation becomes more complex when dealing with abstract scientific concepts. The paper aims to shed light on the limitations and behaviors of machine learning in these more abstract contexts, improving scientists’ understanding and trust in these techniques.

Overall, the research project seeks to bridge the trust gap that arises when applying machine learning in scientific fields. The goal is to provide scientists with a better understanding of the limitations and behaviors of these techniques, thus fostering wider adoption and utilization of machine learning in scientific research. By enhancing trust in machine learning, scientific research can become more efficient and accurate, leading to further advancements in various scientific disciplines.