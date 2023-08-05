Machine Learning Stocks: Compelling Options for Investors in 2023

Machine learning (ML) is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) that allows computers to learn from data and experiences without explicit programming. The potential of language-based AI, as seen in examples like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has made machine learning stocks popular investments in 2023.

The applications of ML are widespread and experts predict that it will have a significant impact on industries such as cloud computing, cybersecurity, and online search and discovery.

Splunk (SPLK) is a leading provider of data analytic software that utilizes machine learning to optimize performance, security, and scalability. The company’s platforms, Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Cloud, offer data science and machine learning solutions for customers and developers. Splunk has experienced steady growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand from various industries and regions. In fiscal year 2023, the company reported revenue of $3.65 billion, a 37% increase from the previous year.

Alteryx (AYX) operates a data automation business that uses machine learning to enhance data analytics. The company offers solutions for data cleansing, data blending, and data modeling through its Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform. In 2022, Alteryx generated $855 million in revenue, with a growing portion coming from subscription-based software.

UiPath (PATH) develops and implements software for robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence. The UiPath Business Automation Platform allows employees to build automations for various business processes using software robots. The company reached $1 billion in annual sales in fiscal year 2023 and has seen significant customer growth.

These machine learning stocks are approaching attractive valuations. Splunk’s enterprise value is trading around 5x forward sales, Alteryx has an enterprise value of 3.4x forward sales, and UiPath’s enterprise value is 6.7x forward sales. These companies have shown strong revenue growth and are expected to continue expanding their platforms, making them compelling options for investors.