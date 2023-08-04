Machine Learning Stocks Present Promising Investment Opportunities

Machine learning stocks are publicly traded companies specializing in artificial intelligence (AI). Although AI and machine learning are often used interchangeably, machine learning specifically aims to create machines that can replicate intelligent human behavior. In recent years, both AI and machine learning have witnessed significant growth, becoming prominent players in the tech industry.

One area that has experienced a substantial boom is generative AI, sparking a race to identify the next must-buy shares in this sector. Although these companies may not come cheap, they are expected to provide strong returns, making them worthwhile investments.

ServiceNow (NOW) is a company that offers a cloud computing platform leveraging machine learning to assist businesses in managing their workflows. Analysts predict that despite its current price of $563 per share, the stock is likely to surpass $600 and potentially reach $700. In Q2, ServiceNow’s earnings report showcased impressive growth, surpassing revenue and profitability expectations. Q2 subscription revenue reached $2.075 billion, a 25% year-over-year increase.

Despite being overshadowed by its main competitor Nvidia, AMD (AMD) has the potential for growth in the AI and machine learning space. Recent articles and tests have revealed that AMD has the opportunity to optimize its cards through software capabilities. This factor makes AMD an attractive choice for investors due to its relatively lower price.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) operates in the cybersecurity and machine learning domains, with a focus on recognizing IT threats. The company’s strong fundamentals, including a remarkable 61% year-over-year increase in revenues and narrowing net income loss, make it an appealing option. Additionally, CrowdStrike has partnered with Amazon to collaborate on generative AI applications aimed at enhancing security measures.

To sum up, machine learning stocks present potential investment opportunities within the thriving AI sector. Although some stocks may be expensive, the anticipated strong returns they offer make them appealing choices for investors.