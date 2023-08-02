Machine Learning Interpretability: Understanding and Explaining Model Predictions

Machine learning interpretability involves techniques that aim to explain and understand how machine learning models make predictions. As models become more complex and are increasingly used in critical decision-making scenarios in fields like healthcare, finance, and criminal justice, interpretability becomes paramount. It allows us to assess the accuracy and fairness of these models.

One technique for interpretability is determining feature importance scores. These scores reveal the features that have the greatest impact on a model’s predictions. While SKlearn models provide feature importance scores by default, there are other tools like SHAP, Lime, and Yellowbrick that offer better visualization and comprehension of machine learning results.

SHAP values, derived from game theory’s Shapley values, help us determine the contribution of each feature in a collaborative game. In machine learning models, features are considered “players,” and the Shapley value represents the average magnitude of a feature’s contribution across all combinations of features. SHAP values are calculated by comparing a model’s predictions with and without a specific feature, consistently explaining the model’s behavior.

An example of using SHAP values can be demonstrated with the Mobile Price Classification dataset from Kaggle. This dataset includes features such as RAM and size to predict mobile phone prices. By training a Random Forest classifier on this dataset, we achieve an accuracy of 87%.

After training the model, we can calculate the SHAP values using the SHAP Python package. These values provide insights into the importance of each feature in predicting the price range of a mobile phone. For instance, “ram,” “battery_power,” and size of the phone are crucial factors in determining the price range.

To visualize the feature importance, a summary plot can be used, displaying the importance of each feature for each target class. Dependence plots showcase how a specific feature influences the model’s predictions, while force plots offer a comprehensive look at the impact of features on a single sample.

Interpretability techniques, such as SHAP values and visualization tools, offer valuable insights into the inner workings of complex machine learning models. They play a crucial role in ensuring the accuracy and fairness of these models in real-world applications.