Machine Learning Can Anticipate Aggressive Behaviors in Youths with Autism

A recent study has found that machine learning techniques can accurately predict imminent aggressive behaviors in inpatient youths with autism. By analyzing changes in peripheral physiology, researchers were able to develop a predictive model that identifies aggressive behaviors before they occur.

The study, conducted by a team of researchers from Northeastern University in Boston, examined data collected from 70 psychiatric inpatients with autism. These individuals exhibited self-injurious behavior, emotion dysregulation, or aggression towards others. Participants wore a biosensor that recorded peripheral physiological signals, allowing researchers to extract time-series features for analysis.

Over the course of the study, the researchers documented 6,665 aggressive behaviors during 429 observational coding sessions. These behaviors included self-injury, emotion dysregulation, and aggression towards others. Logistic regression was found to be the most effective classifier, with a mean area under the receiver operating characteristic curve of 0.80. This means that the model was able to predict aggressive behavior with a high level of accuracy, even up to three minutes before its onset.

The implications of this research are significant. By using machine learning to anticipate aggressive behaviors, healthcare professionals can intervene before these behaviors occur, potentially preventing harm to the individual and others. This opens up new possibilities for just-in-time adaptive intervention mobile health systems, providing opportunities for preemptive intervention.

The researchers are hopeful that their findings will contribute to the development of effective strategies to reduce the unpredictability of aggressive behavior in inpatient youths with autism. By doing so, these individuals may be able to lead more fulfilling lives and actively participate in their homes, schools, and communities.

Further research is needed to refine and validate the predictive model, but this study paves the way for future advancements in using machine learning to support individuals with autism and their caregivers.