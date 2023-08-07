Apple Testing M3-Based Mac Models, Including Mac Mini

According to a report, Apple is currently in the testing phase of M3-based Mac models, with a potential new addition being the Mac mini. The alleged M3 Mac mini is rumored to come with 8 CPU cores, 18 GPU cores, and 24GB of RAM. It is expected to have four efficiency cores and four performance cores, running on the latest MacOS Sonoma 14.1 version.

In addition to the Mac mini, Apple is said to be developing a total of seven M3-based Macs. This lineup includes variations such as the 13-inch MacBook Air, 15-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro SoC, 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max SoC, and the aforementioned Mac mini.

The M3 chipset is anticipated to provide significant improvements compared to the M2 SoC. It is expected to feature 12 CPU cores, 18 GPU cores, and an additional 4GB of RAM. These enhancements are made possible by a new 3nm fabrication process, which reduces the distance between transistors on the chip.

While an October launch window for Apple’s M3-based Macs was previously reported, it is recommended to approach this information with skepticism. Further updates on this topic are expected to be announced.

