Luxury EV Maker Lucid Maintains Annual Production Target Despite Revenue Miss

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 8, 2023
Luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Group is maintaining its annual production target, despite falling short of quarterly revenue estimates. In the second quarter, Lucid delivered 1,404 units, the same as the prior three months, but its production fell by 6% compared to the first quarter due to scaling challenges and supply chain difficulties.

Lucid faces competition from Tesla’s Model S, which reduced prices earlier this year, as well as rising interest rates that threaten its growth. To counter these challenges, Lucid implemented a limited-time price cut for its Air luxury sedan.

The price war initiated by Tesla and rising interest rates have had an impact on the entire electric vehicle industry, making it challenging for startups like Lucid to gain market share. Traditional automakers entering the electric vehicle market also contribute to this competition.

To address its cash burn, Lucid recently raised $3 billion through a stock offering, with the majority of funds coming from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Despite falling short of revenue estimates, Lucid’s shares rose approximately 4% in extended trading, indicating investor confidence in the company.

In the April-June period, Lucid reported revenue of $150.9 million, falling short of the estimated $175 million. The company’s loss in the second quarter amounted to $764.2 million, compared to $555.3 million in the same period last year. Despite these challenges, Lucid’s cash balance at the end of the second quarter stood at $2.78 billion, a significant increase from $900 million at the end of the first quarter.

Nevertheless, Lucid remains committed to its production target of over 10,000 vehicles in 2023.

