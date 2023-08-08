“Allure”: A Stunning $29.88 Million Property Hits the Los Angeles Real Estate Market

A breathtaking property, known as “Allure,” has recently been listed on the Los Angeles real estate market with an astonishing price tag of $29.88 million. Developed by Ramtin “Ray” Nosrati, this magnificent mansion spans an impressive 14,000 square feet and offers incredible views of the surrounding canyon.

With seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, “Allure” is a truly exceptional home that draws inspiration from the greatness of elite athletes, Hollywood stars, influential executives, and business tycoons. Situated on a spacious 1.3-acre lot, the property boasts an impressive array of high-end amenities.

These amenities include a pickleball court, an NBA-sized half-court, a movie theater, a candy lounge, a chef’s kitchen, and an organic garden. However, one of the standout features of “Allure” is its unique “living moss wall.” Created by Ramtin Nosrati himself, this innovative design element is suspended approximately 30 feet above the main living area and seamlessly merges with the skylight.

Covering an area of around 5,000 square feet, these two living walls consist of four different moss varieties. According to Nosrati, “Allure” stands in a league of its own, much like Michael Jordan in the world of basketball. This property offers not only luxurious features but also promises unforgettable experiences and transformative moments.

The listing for “Allure” is being handled by reputable real estate agents, Sally Forster Jones, Nicole Plaxen, Santiago Arana, Shauna Walters, and Josh and Matt Altman.

