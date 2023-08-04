CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Lupe Fiasco Collaborates with Google to Create AI Tool for Rap Writing Process

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
Rapper, producer, and educator Lupe Fiasco has recently joined forces with Google to introduce a new AI tool called TextFX, which aims to revolutionize the rap writing process. Fiasco firmly believes that technology plays a vital role in the world of rap and without it, the genre would not exist. He sees AI and large language models as the natural progression of the genre.

Unlike other musicians who have utilized AI to generate lyrics on their behalf, Fiasco’s objective with TextFX is to explore the creative potential that words, phrases, and concepts can offer. The tool, developed in collaboration with creative technologist Aaron Wade and his team, allows users to input specific words and discover a range of rhymes, metaphors, meanings, and syllables.

While AI has already influenced hip-hop to some degree through voice emulation that replicates the sounds of renowned artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and The Notorious B.I.G., its complete impact on the art form is still yet to be fully realized. It remains to be seen how AI will shape the future of rap.

Lupe Fiasco’s partnership with Google and the creation of TextFX highlights his dedication to exploring new technologies that can enhance the creative process in hip-hop. As discussions around AI continue, it raises important questions regarding the balance between innovation and preserving the authenticity of the genre.

