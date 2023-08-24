India Makes Historic Soft Landing at Moon’s South Pole

India has become the first country to achieve a soft landing in the moon’s south pole region with their Chandrayaan-3 mission. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone in India’s space exploration efforts and puts them in the company of the United States, the Soviet Union, and China as the only nations to achieve this feat.

The moon’s south pole is a region filled with mystery and intrigue, with deep craters known as “cold traps” that are permanently shadowed and expected to contain a vast reservoir of water ice. These cold traps offer an undisturbed record of the solar system’s origins and provide valuable resources for future space exploration.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has emphasized the treacherous nature of the moon’s south pole, stating that it is more challenging than the site of the first moon landing in 1969. NASA is also preparing for a return mission, the Artemis II, scheduled for next year.

The presence of water on the lunar south pole holds immense significance for future space exploration. The water can be converted into resources such as drinking water, oxygen, and hydrogen for rocket fuel. Additionally, the permanently sunlit areas in the region offer better temperature conditions for the electronics onboard the rover and lander to function properly.

However, reaching the moon’s south pole is no easy task. Transporting equipment from Earth to the Moon requires overcoming the Earth’s gravitational pull, and the larger the equipment, the more rocket power and fuel load are needed for a successful landing. Commercial space companies charge around $1 million to transport one kilogram of payload to the moon.

Despite the challenges, nations around the world are eager to explore the moon’s south pole. Russia recently attempted to land their Luna-25 spacecraft in the region, but it unfortunately crashed. The US is planning a crewed mission to the area in 2025, and China also has plans to venture there before the end of the decade.

Overall, the successful soft landing by India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission at the moon’s south pole opens up new possibilities for scientific exploration and resource utilization on the lunar surface.

Sources:

– NBC News

– ABP Live

– BBC

– PTI