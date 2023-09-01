Russian Lunar Mission Luna-25 Crashes, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Locates Impact Site

The Russian space agency Roscosmos lost contact with the Luna-25 spacecraft on August 19th after a maneuver to reduce its orbit. The lander, which was supposed to land near the South Pole of the Moon two days later, crashed instead, putting an end to Russia’s hopes of returning to the Moon nearly 50 years after its last mission.

Thanks to the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) probe, which has been orbiting the Moon since 2009, the remains of Luna-25 have now been located. Based on the estimated impact point provided by Roscosmos, NASA transmitted the coordinates to the LRO, which swept the area on August 24th.

By comparing recent images taken before the time of impact with those taken after the incident, NASA identified a previously unseen crater measuring approximately 10 meters in diameter. It is located about 400 kilometers from the planned landing site for Luna-25. “As this new crater is near the estimated impact point of Luna-25, the LRO team concludes that it likely resulted from this mission rather than a natural impactor,” NASA stated in its press release.

Luna-25 crashed on the inner rim of the Pontécoulant crater, which is located southeast of the visible side of the Moon. The failure of the Luna-25 mission is a significant setback for the Russian space program, which had aimed to become the first nation to land at the Moon’s South Pole. However, India achieved this feat with the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on August 23rd.

Sources: NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, Russian space agency Roscosmos.