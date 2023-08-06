Luminosity Gaming Partners with UltRank for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Rankings

Esports and enthusiast gaming brand Luminosity Gaming has announced a partnership with UltRank to provide the top 50 rankings for Mid-Year 2023 in the game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The game has gained significant popularity in the Esports community, attracting a large audience through various tournaments.

The rankings for pro players in Smash Ultimate are based on their performance throughout the year, as the game’s meta continues to evolve. Luminosity’s partnership with UltRank aims to provide a comprehensive and reliable ranking system for the game.

Luminosity made the announcement via Twitter on August 4, 2023, stating that they are collaborating with UltRank to create a ranking system called “LumiRank”. The partnership aims to further support and engage with the Smash community by offering comprehensive ranking content.

LumiRank Mid-Year 2023, the definitive ranking of the top 50 Smash Ultimate players for the first half of 2023, was also announced through a blog post by Luminosity. The rankings will be revealed gradually over the next week, leading up to Super Smash Con 2023.

Fans of Smash Ultimate can anticipate the release of player rankings starting from August 7th, 2023. The top 10 players will be announced live at Super Smash Con 2023. This unveiling will provide insights into the rankings of both established players and upcoming talents in the LumiRank Mid-Year 2023 rankings.