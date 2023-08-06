Luminosity Partners with UltRank for Smash Ultimate Rankings

Luminosity, the prominent esports and enthusiast gaming brand, has recently announced a collaboration with UltRank to provide comprehensive Smash Ultimate rankings for Mid-Year 2023. As one of the most popular games in the esports community, Smash Ultimate attracts a wide audience through notable tournaments such as GOML 2023, Ultimate Summit 6, and Smash Factor X.

In light of the ever-evolving meta of the game and the continuous influx of tournaments, professional players of Smash Ultimate receive rankings based on their performances throughout the year. With the merge of Luminosity Gaming and UltRank, the creation of “LumiRank” has been confirmed through a tweet on August 4, 2023. LumiRank will offer the same ranking content for Smash Ultimate, but will additionally benefit from the enhanced support of the Luminosity brand.

To provide more details, Luminosity has released a blog post unveiling LumiRank Mid-Year 2023. This ranking will showcase the top 50 global Smash Ultimate players for the first half of 2023. The rankings will be gradually disclosed over the upcoming week, leading up to the much-anticipated Super Smash Con 2023. Fans can eagerly anticipate the unveiling of the rankings for each bracket on specific dates.

While established players like MkLeo and Tweek are expected to achieve high rankings, it will also be intriguing to witness the positioning of new rising contenders in the LumiRank Mid-Year 2023 rankings. This development undoubtedly adds another layer of excitement for both the competitors and the passionate fanbase of Smash Ultimate.