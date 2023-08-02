Luminar Adds Emily Shanklin and Kevin Hinge to Executive Team

Luminar, a global automotive technology company, has recently welcomed Emily Shanklin and Kevin Hinge to its executive team. Shanklin, who was previously a senior marketing executive at SpaceX, brings with her 15 years of experience in inspiring the public about space exploration. Her role at Luminar will be to contribute to the company’s goal of democratizing next-generation safety and autonomy.

Kevin Hinge, the former chief supply chain officer at GoPro, has a proven track record of successfully leading manufacturing and supply chain operations. In his position at Luminar, he will be entrusted with consolidating and scaling the company’s manufacturing, supply chain, and quality functions.

Both Shanklin and Hinge will report to Austin Russell, the Founder and CEO of Luminar. Shanklin’s expertise in marketing and communications will play a crucial role in helping Luminar refine its message and make its advanced lidar and software/AI technology more accessible to the public. Similarly, Hinge’s experience in value engineering and supply chain efficiency will be vital as Luminar aims to achieve profitability targets and expand its production facilities.

Luminar is renowned for its advanced hardware and software/AI platform, which has been adopted by more than 50 industry partners, including major automotive OEMs. The company is dedicated to enabling next-generation safety and autonomous capabilities for vehicles produced globally.

With the addition of Shanklin and Hinge to its executive team, Luminar is poised to further accelerate its growth and make a significant impact in the automotive technology sector.

