Luminar Announces New Executives to Drive Safety and Autonomy Vision

Luminar, a global automotive technology company, has recently welcomed two key executives to its team. Emily Shanklin, formerly a senior marketing executive at SpaceX, joins Luminar to contribute to the company’s vision of democratizing next-generation safety and autonomy. Kevin Hinge, former chief supply chain officer at GoPro, takes on the responsibility of consolidating and scaling Luminar’s manufacturing, supply chain, and quality operations.

During her tenure at SpaceX, Shanklin led a team focused on inspiring the public about the company’s space exploration initiatives. Now at Luminar, she will collaborate with automotive partners to promote the adoption of Luminar’s state-of-the-art lidar and software/AI technology, aiming to eliminate vehicle accidents.

Hinge brings a wealth of experience in optimizing supply chains at global technology companies, showcasing his ability to execute and drive efficiency gains. His expertise will play a critical role in helping Luminar achieve its profitability targets as it expands its high-volume production facilities in Mexico and Asia.

These new additions to Luminar’s executive team serve to further the company’s mission of revolutionizing vehicle safety and autonomy. Over the past decade, Luminar has developed an advanced hardware and software/AI platform, establishing itself as a key player in enabling next-generation safety and autonomous capabilities for vehicles worldwide.

For more information about Luminar and its endeavors, please visit their official website.