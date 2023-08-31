Lucky Mobile and Chatr Mobile Offer Bonus Data Deals

Lucky Mobile and Chatr Mobile, both owned by Bell, are currently offering bonus data deals for new activations on select plans.

Lucky Mobile is providing 24GB of bonus data per month for 12 months on plans starting at $45/month. This offer is available on the $50/14GB and $70/24GB 3G plans, as well as the $45/9GB, $55/14GB, and $75/24GB 4G plans. However, customers must register for automatic payments in order to receive the bonus data. This deal expires on September 11th.

Chatr Mobile, on the other hand, is offering an increased amount of bonus data. They have upped their previous offer from 20GB to an undisclosed amount. This deal is only available on new activations and applies to the $45/5GB, $55/10GB, $65/15GB, and $75/20GB 4G plans. Similar to Lucky Mobile, Chatr also requires customers to activate automatic payments to receive the bonus. The expiration date for this offer has not been specified and is stated to be available for a “limited time only.”

However, Chatr stands out by not only offering bonus data on their higher-priced plans but also on their cheaper ones. Users who subscribe to the $35/1GB and $40/2.5GB 4G plans can enjoy an additional 4GB of bonus data per month for 12 months. This bonus is also available on select plans for Chatr’s 3G network.

Sources: Lucky Mobile, Chatr Mobile