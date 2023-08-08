Lucid Group Reports Lower Q2 Revenue as Deliveries Fall Short

Luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Group experienced lower than expected revenue in the second quarter, as its deliveries of Air luxury sedans fell short of projections. However, the company’s recent $3 billion capital raise in May has extended its cash runway by approximately one year, allowing it to sustain operations until 2025.

Lucid Group also announced that it has begun shipping vehicles to Saudi Arabia as part of a deal with the country’s Ministry of Finance. The agreement entails the purchase of between 50,000 and 100,000 electric vehicles (EVs) from Lucid over the next decade.

According to Lucid’s second-quarter report, the company reported a loss per share of 40 cents, which exceeded Wall Street’s expected loss of 33 cents. Revenue for the quarter reached $150.9 million, falling short of the anticipated $175 million. Lucid’s net loss for the period was $764.2 million, compared to a net loss of $555.3 million in the same quarter last year. Additionally, the company delivered 1,404 Air sedans in Q2, around 600 fewer than expected.

Despite failing to meet expectations, Lucid’s shares rose by more than 3% in extended trading. The company’s available liquidity at the end of the second quarter stood at $6.25 billion, providing sufficient funds to sustain operations until 2025. Lucid reaffirmed its production guidance of manufacturing “over 10,000” vehicles in 2023. Furthermore, the company plans to introduce new versions of the Air later this year and a luxury SUV called Gravity in 2024.

In an effort to stimulate demand, Lucid recently reduced the prices of its Air models by up to $12,400. These lowered prices apply to both existing vehicles in inventory and those being built to order. Additionally, Lucid entered into an agreement with Aston Martin Lagonda to supply electric vehicle powertrains and technology. The collaboration involves phased payments and grants Lucid a stake in the British carmaker.