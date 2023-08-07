Lucid Cuts Prices on Air Electric Sedan to Compete in EV Market

Lucid has decided to reduce prices on its Air electric sedan in an effort to compete in the electric vehicle (EV) market. Depending on the model, the price cuts range from $5,000 to $12,400. This limited-time offer will be available while supplies last.

This move comes in response to price reductions made by Tesla’s Model S and Model S Plaid, which directly compete with Lucid’s Air. Lucid had previously raised prices for the Air due to increased costs of raw materials and supply chain issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, slower demand, driven by interest rates and recession fears, has made it challenging for Lucid to gain market share.

Despite the price cuts, Lucid’s Air does not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit that is available for lower-priced EV models, which may affect its ability to attract customers. The automaker is expected to report worsening losses in its second-quarter earnings.

Toyota Collaborates with Chinese Partners for Self-Driving Vehicles Venture

Toyota, in partnership with two Chinese companies, is establishing a joint venture to develop self-driving vehicles. The objective is to mass-produce and deploy fully autonomous robotaxis. The joint venture, involving an investment of over one billion yuan ($139 million), aims to accelerate the advancement of self-driving car technology, which has progressed slower than anticipated.

Prior to this joint venture, Toyota had already invested $400 million in Pony.ai, the autonomous tech company involved in the collaboration. Pony.ai operates self-driving fleets in the U.S. and China and also has a partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group, Toyota’s manufacturing partner at GAC Toyota Motor Co.

Yellow Trucking Company Files for Bankruptcy

Yellow, a U.S. trucking company with a nearly 100-year history, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and intends to wind down its operations. The company has faced mounting debt and strained negotiations with the Teamsters Union. With over 100,000 creditors, Yellow estimates its assets and liabilities to be between $1 billion and $10 billion. This bankruptcy filing puts approximately 30,000 workers in the freight industry at risk, worsening the existing slump in volumes.

Yellow plans to fully repay a $700 million loan received under a pandemic relief program in 2020. The company also has significant debt payments due in 2024. The company’s financial difficulties have been attributed to its past struggles to avert a strike by 22,000 Teamsters-represented workers.

Chinese Battery Maker Eyes Public Offering

Beijing WeLion New Energy Technology Co., a battery maker in China, aims to go public by 2025. The company has developed a battery that can travel 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) on a single charge, aiming to eliminate range anxiety for consumers. WeLion supplies long-range semi-solid state cells to Chinese EV startup Nio and hopes to increase its revenue by 20-fold to 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) by 2025. The company’s battery technology offers high capacity and performance, making it an attractive option for EV manufacturers.