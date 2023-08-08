Luxury EV Maker Lucid Motors Reports Increased Losses in Q2

Luxury electric vehicle manufacturer, Lucid Motors, has recorded a net loss of $764.2 million in the second quarter of this year, marking a significant increase from the $555.3 million loss during the same period in 2019. However, the company did experience a positive growth in revenue, with a 55% increase, amounting to $150.9 million.

During the second quarter, Lucid Motors delivered 1,404 vehicles, maintaining steady delivery numbers. However, production saw a 6% decline due to challenges faced in scaling up operations. The company has been facing increasing competition, particularly from market leader Tesla, which has instigated a price war and implemented price cuts for its Model S. Additionally, Lucid Motors has been dealing with rising borrowing costs.

In response to these challenges, Lucid Motors made the decision to slash prices for its Air luxury sedan over the weekend. Furthermore, the company has experienced significant cash burn and has secured $3 billion through a stock offering, with a substantial portion of the funds coming from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Nevertheless, Lucid Motors remains determined to produce over 10,000 vehicles by 2023, according to CEO Peter Rawlinson. The company has also formed a long-term strategic partnership with Aston Martin.

Looking ahead, Lucid Motors has exciting plans for the second half of the year. They are preparing for the production launch of the Lucid Air Sapphire and the Lucid Air Pure Rear Wheel Drive. Additionally, they are set to unveil their much-anticipated SUV, Lucid Gravity, in November.

Following the announcement, Lucid Motors’ shares experienced an almost 4% increase in aftermarket trading, reaching $6.66.