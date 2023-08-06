Lucid Motors Reduces Prices of Air Luxury Sedans Amidst Growing Competition

Electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors has recently reduced prices of its Air luxury sedans in response to increasing competition in the U.S. EV industry, particularly the price war initiated by Tesla Inc. The price reductions vary across different models.

The Air Pure now costs $82,400, down by $5,000 from its original price of $87,400. The Touring and Grand Touring versions have seen larger cuts of $12,400, with prices now standing at $95,000 and $125,600, respectively. These discounts are available until supplies last.

In response to Tesla’s price reductions earlier this year, Lucid Motors is making efforts to make its Air models more affordable and attractive to potential customers. Tesla’s Model S and Model S Plaid, which directly compete with Lucid’s Air, have also seen price cuts. The entry-level Model S now starts at $88,490, and the performance version, Model S Plaid, is priced at $108,490.

Lucid Motors, majority-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, had previously raised prices due to rising raw material costs and supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the current economic situation facing inflation and potential recession, consumer demand has slowed down. In response, market leader Tesla has reduced prices, which has created challenges for Lucid and other EV startups, as they already face competition from traditional automakers entering the EV market.

One disadvantage for Lucid is that their Air luxury sedans don’t qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit that lower-priced EV models can benefit from. As a result, the recent price reductions aim to make the vehicles more appealing to potential customers.

Lucid Motors is expected to report deeper losses in its second-quarter earnings due to production setbacks and supply chain issues faced during the April-June period.