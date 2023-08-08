Lucid Group Expects to Meet Annual Production Goal Despite Quarterly Revenue Shortfall

Luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Group has reported that it is still on track to meet its annual production goal, despite falling short of quarterly revenue expectations. This announcement has resulted in a 4% increase in the company’s shares during extended trading.

In the second quarter, Lucid delivered 1,404 units, which is the same number as the previous quarter. However, the company’s production saw a 6% decrease due to challenges in scaling up. Similar to other electric vehicle manufacturers, Lucid has been facing difficulties in its supply chain, which has affected its production capacity.

Lucid’s growth has been affected by competition from Tesla’s Model S, which had seen price cuts earlier in the year, as well as rising borrowing costs. In response to these challenges, Lucid recently offered special discounts on its Air luxury sedan.

Tesla’s pricing strategy and the increase in interest rates have had a significant impact on the electric vehicle industry, making it difficult for Lucid and other startups to gain market share. The entry of traditional automakers into the electric vehicle market has also intensified the competition.

Additionally, Lucid has been dealing with significant cash burn. To address this, the company conducted a stock offering and raised $3 billion, with a substantial contribution from its majority-owner, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Although Lucid’s revenue for the second quarter was $150.9 million, falling short of the estimated $175 million, the company’s cash balance at the end of the quarter was $2.78 billion, a significant increase from $900 million in the previous quarter. Lucid’s losses in the second quarter amounted to $764.2 million, compared to $555.3 million during the same period last year.

Despite these challenges, Lucid remains confident in its revised production forecast of over 10,000 vehicles by 2023.