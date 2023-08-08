Lucid Group Inc. Maintains 2023 Production Outlook Despite Weaker Sales

Luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker, Lucid Group Inc., initially saw a rally in its shares of over 6% during the extended session on Monday. This positive momentum came after the company announced its commitment to maintaining its 2023 production outlook, despite experiencing weaker quarterly sales.

Lucid’s CEO, Peter Rawlinson, stated that the company is on track to achieve its 2023 production target of more than 10,000 vehicles. However, he also acknowledged the need for further efforts to grow their customer base.

Although the shares initially saw gains, they faded shortly after the release of the quarterly results, with the stock only up 0.5% at last check.

In the second quarter, Lucid reported a loss of $764 million, or 40 cents per share, compared to a loss of $220 million, or 33 cents per share, during the same period last year. Despite the decline in sales, the company’s revenue increased to $150.9 million from $97 million a year ago.

According to FactSet, analysts had expected Lucid to post an adjusted loss of 34 cents per share on sales of $181.6 million. Lucid’s production and delivery numbers have recently disappointed Wall Street, making the yearly guidance a significant focus for investors.

Lucid reported ending the quarter with approximately $6.25 billion in total liquidity, which is expected to fund the company until 2025. The company raised $3 billion in capital during the quarter, $1.8 billion of which came from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, its largest shareholder.

Furthermore, Lucid surprised many analysts by unexpectedly slashing prices on its EVs by up to 11.5%. This move, which was contrary to market expectations due to negative gross margins, garnered attention.

Lucid shares have experienced a decline of 6% this year, while the S&P 500 index saw gains of 18%.