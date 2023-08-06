CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Lucid Group Reduces Prices for Electric Vehicles Amid Slow Demand

Aug 6, 2023
Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) has implemented significant price reductions for its electric vehicles (EVs) to counter the sluggish demand in the EV market due to economic uncertainty. The company aims to boost sales and capitalize on increased brand awareness by driving demand and deliveries.

The entry-level model, Lucid Air Pure, now has a starting price of $82,400, down from $92,900. Additionally, the Lucid Air Touring’s starting price has been reduced from $107,400 to $95,000, while the Grand Touring model now starts at $125,600, compared to its previous price of $138,000.

To further attract customers, Lucid plans to offer a cheaper rear-wheel drive model, the Air Pure, starting at $77,400. However, the pricing for the high-end Lucid Air Sapphire tri-motor variant remains unchanged at $249,000.

Lucid Financial Services is also offering exclusive lease and financing options until the end of August for the 2023 Lucid Air Pure AWD, as well as the existing Touring and Grand Touring models.

These price reductions come at a crucial time for Lucid as it strives to increase sales of its higher-priced EVs. The company has faced challenges with production and deliveries in the second quarter and has sought financing through a private placement with Saudi promoters to address liquidity issues.

Lucid’s decision to lower prices aligns with similar moves made by other EV manufacturers, including Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), who have aimed to make their vehicles more affordable for financially constrained customers.

More details about Lucid’s pricing strategy may be unveiled when the company announces its second-quarter results, scheduled for Monday after the market close.

