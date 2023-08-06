Lucid Reduces Prices of Air Luxury Sedans Amid Increasing Competition

Electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid has announced significant price cuts for its Air luxury sedans, with reductions of up to USD 12,400. This move comes as the U.S. electric vehicle industry faces intensifying competition and a price war ignited by Tesla.

The Air Pure, the base model of the Lucid Air, saw a price reduction of USD 5,000, bringing its new price down to USD 82,400 from USD 87,400. The Touring and Grand Touring versions, which offer more power, also experienced price cuts of USD 12,400, resulting in new prices of USD 95,000 and USD 125,600, respectively. Lucid has clarified that these price cuts will be available for a limited time, but precise details regarding available stock were not provided.

In response to Tesla’s own price reductions, Lucid’s direct competitors, the Model S and Model S Plaid, have also seen their prices decrease. The Model S now starts at USD 88,490, a significant decrease from its initial price of USD 104,990 at the beginning of the year.

Lucid’s decision to reduce prices can be attributed to various factors. These include rising interest rates, weakened consumer demand, and concerns of an impending recession. Additionally, Lucid is facing stiff competition from traditional automakers entering the electric vehicle market.

While lower-priced electric vehicle models are eligible for a USD 7,500 federal tax credit, which helps attract customers, higher-priced models like Lucid’s Air do not qualify for this incentive. It is worth noting that Lucid, which is majority-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is expected to report increased losses in its second-quarter earnings due to supply chain issues that impacted production from April to June.

These price reductions by Lucid aim to enhance the attractiveness of its Air luxury sedans in the highly competitive electric vehicle market.