LTO Batteries Revolutionize the Electric Train Industry

LTO (lithium titanate oxide) batteries are making waves in the electric train industry, offering unique high-power cell characteristics that present new opportunities for train manufacturers. Unlike other lithium-ion cell chemistries, LTO batteries utilize a lithium titanate oxide anode, rather than graphite.

The adoption of electric trains is being driven by advancements in energy storage technologies, as reported by IDTechEx in “Battery Electric & Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trains 2023-2043.” The report includes 20-year forecasts for train deliveries, battery demand, fuel cell demand, and market value across different types of trains.

LTO batteries offer several advantages over other battery types. They possess high-power charging capabilities, can operate in low temperatures, and have a cycle life of over 20,000 cycles. Furthermore, they exhibit enhanced safety features and show minimal signs of thermal runaway, cell swelling, or dendrite growth. These characteristics make LTO batteries particularly appealing for heavy-duty sectors that frequently encounter harsh environments.

Despite these advantages, LTO batteries have not made a substantial impact on the electric vehicle market due to their low energy density. This limits their electric range and increases upfront costs, thus restricting their use to niche applications like electric bus prototypes and stop-start systems in automobiles.

In the rail sector, LTO batteries have found initial use in multiple unit trains (MUs) used for passenger operations. These trains often rely on overhead catenary systems, with batteries filling in gaps where the catenary is unavailable. LTO batteries are well-suited for this purpose, as they can provide short ranges, fast charging, and frequent cycling capabilities.

Siemens Mobility and Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) have already conducted tests on LTO battery propulsion systems in the Desiro ML ÖBB CityJet Eco. This technology has subsequently evolved into the Mireo Plus B, a two-car trainset with a battery range of approximately 80km. Siemens has secured 52 deliveries of the Mireo B Plus, showcasing the growing market share of LTO batteries, which is predicted to reach at least 50% by 2024.

LTO batteries are anticipated to have a substantial impact on the electric train market, particularly in Europe, as battery MUs become increasingly popular for train electrification. This represents a shift where LTO batteries may finally find their place in the electric vehicle market.