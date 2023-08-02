CityLife

Opportunities for LTO Batteries in Electric Trains

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 2, 2023
Abbreviations like NMC, NCA, and LFP are commonly used to refer to the cathode elements of lithium-ion (Li-ion) cell chemistries. However, LTO batteries are different as they use a lithium titanate oxide anode instead of graphite. These batteries offer unique high-power cell characteristics similar to a supercapacitor, opening up new electrification opportunities for train manufacturers.

According to the IDTechEx report “Battery Electric & Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trains 2023-2043,” there is a growing global market for electric trains as energy storage technologies advance. The report provides 20-year forecasts for train deliveries, battery demand, fuel cell demand, and market value across different types of trains.

LTO batteries have several advantages compared to other Li-ion chemistries. They have a different charge and discharge process known as phase transition, resulting in high-power charging, low-temperature operation, and a long cycle life. LTO batteries also offer better safety features, reducing the risk of thermal runaway, cell swelling, and dendrite growth, making them suitable for heavy-duty applications in harsh environments.

However, LTO batteries have not made a significant impact in the electric vehicle (EV) market due to their low energy density, limiting the electric range they can provide and increasing upfront costs. Currently, LTO batteries are mostly used in niche applications such as electric bus prototypes and automotive stop-start systems.

In the rail sector, battery electrification is expected to begin with multiple units (MUs) used for passenger operations. These trains often rely on overhead catenary systems, with the battery filling in any gaps. LTO batteries are ideal for this use case as they can provide short ranges, fast charging, and frequent cycling for intermittent catenary connections.

Siemens Mobility and Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) have already tested LTO battery propulsion systems on the Desiro ML ÖBB CityJet Eco, which evolved into the Mireo Plus B. This two-car trainset can accommodate 120 seated passengers, reach speeds of up to 140 km/h, and has a battery range of around 80 km. The batteries can be charged via overhead lines and by regenerating braking energy.

Siemens plans to deliver 52 units of the Mireo B Plus, giving LTO batteries a projected market share of at least 50% by 2024.

In conclusion, the short-term potential for LTO batteries in train electrification, particularly in Europe, is high. LTO batteries may have finally found their market in the electric train sector.

