Lower Saxony Shifts Focus from Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Trains to Battery Electric Trains

The German state of Lower Saxony has announced its plans to transition from hydrogen fuel-cell trains to battery electric trains. Lower Saxony’s state-owned transport company, LNVG, will operate 102 battery electric trains starting in 2029.

Previously, LNVG had been testing hydrogen fuel-cell trains, with 14 Alstom Coradia iLint trains already in operation on passenger routes in Lower Saxony since September 2018. These trains utilized daily refueling from the Linde hydrogen filling station and had a range of 1,000 kilometers. Considered a “world first,” this hydrogen train network has now revealed that battery electric trains are more cost-effective than hydrogen alternatives.

The advantage of battery electric trains is that they can be charged using overhead pantograph lines or at charging islands, eliminating the need for overhead contact wires. LNVG plans to introduce 102 new battery electric trains by 2029, with the aim of phasing out the last diesel-fueled trains by 2037.

One potential option for the LNVG rail network is the Alstom Coradia Stream units, which have a maximum speed of 200 km/h and can operate on non-electrified lines using batteries. LNVG and Alstom have already signed an agreement for 34 Coradia Stream High Capacity double-decker EMU trains, which are set to be in service by the end of 2024.

Lower Saxony’s shift toward battery electric trains aligns with its commitment to cleaner and more sustainable transportation options. This decision is based on thorough research that has determined the cost-effectiveness of battery electric trains over hydrogen alternatives. By embracing this change, Lower Saxony aims to contribute to a greener future in the field of transportation.