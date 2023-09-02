Newly Discovered Dinosaur Tracks Unearthed in Texas during Extreme Drought

This summer, as Texas experienced record-breaking heat and a severe drought, volunteers in Dinosaur Valley State Park made a remarkable discovery. They uncovered new giant dinosaur tracks believed to date back around 110 million years. The park’s retail manager, Paul Baker, described the find as “exciting” and said he had never seen so many dinosaur tracks before.

Dinosaur Valley State Park, located south of Dallas, is known for its abundance of dinosaur tracks imprinted by sauropods and theropods that lived in the area over 113 million years ago. The park attracts dinosaur enthusiasts and tourists who usually visit the Paluxy River, which has now dried up due to the drought.

This year’s extreme drought in Texas has revealed more ancient history as water levels recede. Parts of the state, including Dinosaur Valley State Park, are currently experiencing severe drought conditions. The excessive heat has caused the limestone in the riverbeds to reach temperatures as high as 128 degrees Fahrenheit, further drying out the ground.

Glen Kuban, a paleontologist who has been studying the Paluxy dinosaur tracks for more than 40 years, sees this discovery as a silver lining to the extreme weather. His recent work has focused on cleaning and mapping two large sites in the park, the Ballroom and Denio sites, to uncover more tracks previously buried under mud and water.

The newly discovered tracks are believed to belong to two different dinosaur species. One is the Acrocanthosaurus, weighing up to 7 tons, and the other is a Sauropodseiden, also known as Paluxysaurus, weighing about 44 tons. However, it should be noted that the drought does not magically unveil the tracks in pristine condition. It takes many volunteers several weeks to remove the sediment and debris covering the tracks.

Last year, Kuban organized a team of volunteers to clean and map the longest dinosaur tail in North America and several other tracks in the park. Baker, who grew up in Dinosaur Valley State Park, supports their efforts by providing supplies, equipment, and logistical support.

The ongoing drought and high temperatures may have led to this significant discovery, but Baker emphasizes that the impact of the drought and the loss of the Paluxy River should not be overlooked. While it’s fascinating to uncover the tracks, he admits that he misses the beauty of the once-flowing river.

