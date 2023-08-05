CityLife

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Unlikely to Have Solid-State Buttons

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 5, 2023
According to tech analyst Jeff Pu, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are not expected to be equipped with solid-state volume and mute buttons. Previous rumors suggested that these models would feature solid-state buttons, which do not physically move when pressed but provide haptic feedback instead.

However, Apple faced technical difficulties and had to stick with mechanical buttons for the iPhone 15 Pro models. While the iPhone 15 Pro models are still likely to have a mechanical Action button, it remains uncertain whether Apple will eventually transition to solid-state buttons entirely.

Solid-state buttons offer the advantage of fewer moving parts and potentially better water resistance. However, with the absence of these buttons, users will continue to interact with physical buttons on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

It should be noted that Apple’s plans could change before the launch of the iPhone 16 Pro models, which is still more than a year away. But, as of now, solid-state buttons are not anticipated to be included in the iPhone lineup until at least 2024.

