Car Enthusiast Chris Perkins: A Porsche Lover

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 19, 2023
Chris Perkins is a car enthusiast and a devoted admirer of Porsche. He has been passionate about cars since his childhood and currently holds the position of engineering nerd at Road & Track. Chris joined the team in 2016 and has proven himself to be invaluable, making it difficult for anyone to contemplate letting him go.

Living in Brooklyn, New York, Chris opts to street-park his prized possession, a Porsche Boxster. Though beloved by its owner, the sight of this luxury car on the streets leaves onlookers horrified. Even Chris himself acknowledges the unease one may feel at seeing such a vehicle left unattended on the city’s busy roads.

One might assume that Chris’s preference for convertibles would explain his choice of the Boxster. However, he is quick to clarify that he does not consider himself a “convertible person,” despite being a proud owner of three such cars.

Chris Perkins undoubtedly brings his expertise and unwavering passion for Porsche to his role at Road & Track. His experience and insights greatly contribute to the team’s knowledge of engineering and automotive analysis.

Car enthusiasts and readers alike can find inspiration in Chris Perkins’ story. His commitment to his craft and unapologetic love for Porsche serve as a reminder that one’s true passion can be channeled into a successful career.

