Hoosier Lotto Creates Millionaire in Speedway

According to the latest reports, the Hoosier Lottery has created a millionaire in the small town of Speedway, Indiana. A winning ticket worth an astonishing $44 million has been sold at a local speedway, but as of now, the lucky winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for the lottery were drawn on December 6 and they are 9-16-22-26-30-37. This massive jackpot is the second largest in the history of the Hoosier Lotto, with only a 2007 drawing producing a bigger winner of $54.5 million.

Lottery officials are urging people who purchased tickets to re-check their numbers to see if they have become the town’s newest millionaire. The Lucky Mart, where the winning ticket was sold, will also receive a bonus of $100,000.

Once the winner comes forward, they will have to set up an appointment with the Hoosier Lotto and bring the winning ticket along with a valid form of photo identification. Additionally, taxes will be deducted from the total winnings, resulting in a lump sum payout of approximately $33.4 million.

Experts advise lottery winners to seek the assistance of accounting professionals to help manage their newfound fortune. The Indiana CPA Society offers resources and advice to lottery winners, including information on their website and a helpline at 317-726-5000.

As the anticipation builds in Speedway, residents are anxiously waiting for the lucky individual to step forward and claim their life-changing prize. If you bought a ticket for the Hoosier Lotto, now is the time to double-check those numbers and see if you are the newest millionaire in town.