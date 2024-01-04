Ancient Mangrove Forest Unearthed on an Island in the Panama Canal

Scientists at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute have made an astonishing discovery on Barro Colorado Island in the Panama Canal. They have found the well-preserved remains of an ancient mangrove forest that vanished over 22 million years ago. The fossils, belonging to a never-before-seen species called Sonneratioxylon barrocoloradoensis, were found in a stream on the island.

Mangrove forests are a unique group of plants that grow along coastlines, typically in warm climates close to the equator. These trees have evolved special adaptations to survive in salty conditions, which would be fatal to most other plants. They have the ability to remove salt from the surrounding seawater, allowing them to thrive in saline environments.

Radiometric dating has determined that the wood is approximately 22.79 million years old, indicating that this mangrove forest existed during the Aquitanian stage of the Early Miocene. At that time, Panama was connected to North America by a narrow peninsula with intense volcanic activity.

The researchers discovered that the average height of the trees was around 25 meters (82 feet), with some specimens reaching an impressive 40 meters (131 feet). These colossal plants are referred to as “megaflora” due to their significant size in comparison to today’s mangroves.

It is believed that this vast mangrove forest once flourished along the coast of central Panama during the Early Miocene. However, volcanic activity caused by the joining of the South American and Caribbean tectonic plates led to the forest’s demise. The forest was buried under a massive lahar, a flow of mud and volcanic materials that slid down the volcano’s slope, ultimately preserving the wood due to lack of oxygen and high silica concentrations.

Interestingly, the fossilized remains were discovered at the top of a hill that became an artificial island when the area was flooded during the construction of the Panama Canal. Despite the significant infrastructure developments, the excavation for the canal expansion led to the uncovering of several remarkable fossil discoveries, shedding light on Earth’s history.

The findings of this study, published in the journal Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology, provide valuable insight into the ancient ecosystems that once existed in Panama. They also highlight the importance of preserving and studying these remnants of the past, despite the challenges posed by human activities.

Summary:

FAQ:

What is a mangrove forest?

A mangrove forest is a collection of trees and shrubs that grow along coastlines, typically in tropical and subtropical regions. These forests have unique adaptations that allow them to thrive in saline and brackish water environments.

What is radiometric dating?

Radiometric dating is a method used to determine the age of rocks and fossils by analyzing the decay of radioactive isotopes. It provides scientists with a way to understand the chronology of events in Earth’s history.

Why are these fossilized remains significant?

The discovery of the ancient mangrove forest provides valuable insights into the ecosystems of the past and the effects of volcanic activity on the landscape. It highlights the importance of preserving and studying these remnants to further our understanding of Earth’s history.

Where can I read the original article?

The original article can be found in the journal Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology.