The Loom AI Suite: Unlocking Effective Communication with New AI Features and Capabilities

Loom, the video communication platform for async work, is introducing a suite of powerful new AI features to enhance video communication for its 21 million plus users. These features include transcripts and captions in over 50 languages, Loom’s first partnership with Google Workspace, and a redesigned desktop recorder.

The aim of these launches is to accelerate Loom’s mission of empowering effective communication through video messages at work. Loom CEO and Co-Founder, Joe Thomas, states that these features mark the beginning of Loom’s next chapter, focusing on making async video faster, intuitive, and even more automatic and magical.

The Loom AI Suite is designed to help users be more productive and efficient. It offers intuitive features that provide context and polish to video messages. These features include auto-titles, summaries of talking points, segmented videos with timestamped chapters, assigned action items, and the removal of filler words and pauses. The suite has been shown to increase viewer engagement by 18%, and 73% of users find it extremely or very valuable to their workflows.

Future features in Loom’s AI roadmap include text-to-video, voice/camera avatars, and more, further enhancing the user experience and productivity.

In addition to the AI Suite, Loom is also introducing instant transcriptions and closed captions in over 50 languages, catering to the diverse user base that includes people who record videos in languages other than English. These language capabilities will be available to all customers, regardless of their plan.

Furthermore, Loom has partnered with Google Workspace, integrating Loom’s features into Google Docs and Chat. This integration includes Loom Smart Chips, which turn Loom links into smart previews within Google Workspace surfaces, providing relevant information such as titles and summaries. The integration will expand to include other Google Workspace tools like Sheets and Slides.

With these new AI features and capabilities, Loom is making video communication easier, more accessible, and more efficient for its users, furthering its mission of unlocking effective communication in the workplace.

