The Arrival of Cross-Platform Play in Mortal Kombat 1

The highly anticipated release of Mortal Kombat 1 is drawing near, and fans are eager to learn more about the game’s features before its arrival. One of the most sought-after features has been cross-platform play, and it now appears that this long-awaited addition will be available on PC as well.

The official Steam page for Mortal Kombat 1 now includes ‘Cross-Platform Multiplayer’ as a main feature. This information was recently added on September 1, according to SteamDB. Previously, the only mention of crossplay was in the game’s FAQ, but that part was quickly removed, leaving players uncertain as to which systems would support the feature.

However, with the inclusion of cross-platform play on the Steam page, it is likely that PC players will be able to enjoy this feature from the game’s launch. Steam’s store page guidelines require games to list only features and content that will be available upon release, suggesting that crossplay may indeed be available from the beginning.

In Mortal Kombat 11, crossplay was introduced for the PlayStation and Xbox versions, excluding PC and Nintendo Switch players. This led to speculation about whether PC players would be included in MK1’s cross-platform play, given that the game is being handled by QLOC on the platform, rather than NetherRealm Studios.

While crossplay is expected for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, it is uncertain whether the Nintendo Switch will have access to this feature, as it was excluded in Mortal Kombat 11 and other fighting games.

The inclusion of cross-platform play on the Steam page raises the question of whether it will also be available on the Epic Games Store. While this has yet to be confirmed, it seems unlikely for it to be omitted at this point.

If you have been holding off on pre-ordering the game until crossplay on PC is confirmed, it may be wise to wait for an official statement from NRS or Warner Bros. In the meantime, more information is expected in the days leading up to Mortal Kombat 1’s launch on September 19, 2023, or on September 14 for those who pre-order the Premium or Kollector’s Editions.

