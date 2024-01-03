Discover the Enchanting Quadrantid Meteor Shower

Prepare to be mesmerized by the awe-inspiring Quadrantid meteor shower, which is set to reach its peak this week! On Wednesday night into Thursday morning, gaze up at the night sky to witness this captivating astronomical event.

Originating from a stream of ice and dust left behind by a potentially extinct or shattered comet, the Quadrantid meteoroids journey through the Earth’s atmosphere at an astonishing speed of over 144,000 kilometers per hour. As they collide with air molecules, the compressed air molecules create a luminous glow, resulting in a fleeting streak of light across the sky, commonly referred to as meteors. Known as the Quadrantid meteor shower, this celestial phenomenon can showcase a spectacular display of over 100 meteors per hour.

Unlike other meteor showers that are named after the constellations closest to their radiant, the Quadrantids derive their name from a constellation that no longer exists on modern night sky maps. Quadrans Muralis, once located between Ursa Major, Boötes, and Draco constellations, has faded into obscurity since its discovery in the 1820s. However, the name Quadrantids has persisted over the years, reminding us of the celestial wonders that grace our universe.

While the Quadrantid meteor shower is active from December 28 to January 12, its peak occurs during the night of January 3-4. During this six-hour period, the shower has been known to produce a staggering 120 meteors per hour, making it one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to witness the magic and beauty of the Quadrantid meteor shower lighting up the night sky.

