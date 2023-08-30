What is a Supermoon?

On Wednesday, a second occurrence of a supermoon will be visible in the eastern sky during sundown. A supermoon is when the full moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter than usual. This particular supermoon will be at a distance of 357,344 kilometers from Earth, which is the closest point in its orbit for this year.

The moon’s orbit around Earth is elliptical, causing its distance from Earth to vary. Throughout the month, the moon’s distance can range from 356,000 to 406,000 kilometers. When the full moon aligns with its closest approach, a supermoon occurs. This phenomenon happens about once every three years.

In addition to being a supermoon, this full moon is also a Blue Moon. A Blue Moon is the occurrence of two full moons in one month. This is a relatively rare event, happening once every few years. The term “Blue Moon” is based on American folklore and the saying “once in a blue moon,” which refers to a rare occurrence.

When observing the supermoon, it is worth noting that it will appear approximately 7% larger than an average full moon. With the accessibility of smartphones, it is now easier than ever to capture the beauty of the larger moon against various backgrounds, whether they be urban or natural.

