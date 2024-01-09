Amazfit Unveils the Helio Ring: A New Health Monitoring Device

Amazfit has announced the launch of its latest health monitoring device, the Helio Ring. Similar to the popular Oura Ring, the Helio Ring is designed to track various health metrics throughout the day and night, providing users with valuable insights into their physical well-being.

The Helio Ring can be used independently, offering features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, electrodermal activity measurement, blood oxygen level monitoring, and stress tracking. However, it is also intended to be worn alongside one of Amazfit’s fitness trackers to provide a more comprehensive view of the user’s physical activity and recovery.

By integrating the data collected from the fitness tracker and the Helio Ring, the Zepp app, which is used with all Amazfit devices, can provide users with personalized recovery advice and race predictions based on their past performance and current physical state. Additionally, if users subscribe to the Zepp Aura AI rest and wellness service, the ring can analyze their body’s reactions while ambient noises and sounds are played through their phone during sleep, ensuring a more restful night’s rest.

The Helio Ring is crafted from a titanium alloy, measuring 2.6mm thick and weighing less than 4 grams. Its water resistance of up to 10 ATM makes it suitable for use in various environments without the fear of damage.

Initially, the Helio Ring will be available in two sizes, 10 and 12, with smaller sizes expected to be released later this year. Pricing details are yet to be announced, but considering Amazfit’s reputation for affordable fitness trackers, the Helio Ring is expected to be reasonably priced.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Amazfit Helio Ring as they become available. For the latest news from CES 2024, visit our CES 2024 hub on our website.

—

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the Helio Ring do?

The Helio Ring is a health monitoring device that tracks various metrics such as heart rate, sleep quality, electrodermal activity, blood oxygen levels, and stress levels. It provides users with insights into their physical well-being.

Can the Helio Ring be used on its own?

Yes, the Helio Ring can be used as a standalone device. However, it is designed to be worn alongside one of Amazfit’s fitness trackers to provide a more comprehensive view of the user’s physical activity and recovery.

What are the key features of the Helio Ring?

The key features of the Helio Ring include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, electrodermal activity measurement, blood oxygen level monitoring, stress tracking, and compatibility with the Zepp app for personalized recovery advice and race predictions.

Is the Helio Ring water-resistant?

Yes, the Helio Ring is water-resistant up to 10 ATM, making it suitable for use in various environments without the fear of damage.

When will the Helio Ring be available?

The Helio Ring is set to launch this spring in two sizes, 10 and 12. Smaller sizes are expected to be released later this year. Pricing details have not been announced yet.

(Sources: Tom’s Guide)