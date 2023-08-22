Charles Martinet, the Iconic Voice of Mario: Stepping Down from the Role

Charles Martinet, the legendary voice behind the beloved Nintendo character Mario, is stepping down from his iconic role after more than two decades. Known for his catchphrases like “It’s a-me, Mario” and the infectious “woo-hoo,” Martinet has become instantly recognizable to gamers around the world. However, the future voice actor for Mario remains uncertain.

While Martinet will no longer provide the voice for Mario, Nintendo announced that he will take on the position of “Mario Ambassador.” In this new role, he will continue to travel the world and interact with fans, ensuring that the spirit of Mario lives on. The company expressed its gratitude for Martinet’s years of dedication, stating, “It has been an honor working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years.”

Martinet has been the voice of Mario since the release of Super Mario 64 in 1996. He has also voiced other popular characters such as Luigi and Wario. His contributions to the Mario franchise have left an indelible mark, particularly with the game’s shift to three-dimensional gameplay in Super Mario 64. Since then, Martinet has lent his voice to numerous Mario games, solidifying his status as the definitive voice of the iconic plumber.

However, Martinet’s absence may be noticeable in the upcoming game, “Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” set to release in October. His IMDB profile does not list him as the character’s voice in the game, suggesting that a new actor may be taking on the role.

In recent years, Martinet’s portrayal of Mario extended beyond the realm of video games. He made a cameo appearance in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” where he voiced Mario and Luigi’s father. While Chris Pratt assumed the role of Mario in the film, Pratt paid homage to Martinet’s catchphrases, including the famous “it’s a-me” and “let’s a-go.”

In an interview with CNN, Martinet revealed that he had no prior knowledge of video games when he auditioned for the role of Mario in 1990. However, he quickly became enamored with the character, stating, “The character for me brings out the best in me.”

Despite the end of Charles Martinet’s era as the voice of Mario, his impact on gaming and pop culture is undeniable. Mario fans around the world will forever associate Martinet’s voice with the adventures of the beloved plumber. As the Mario franchise continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see who takes on the mantle of voicing one of gaming’s most iconic characters.

