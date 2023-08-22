Charles Martinet Steps Down as the Voice of Mario

Charles Martinet, the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games since the 1990s, has announced that he will be stepping down from his iconic role. However, he will continue to contribute to the world of Mario as the “Mario Ambassador,” representing the beloved character at various events and engaging with fans.

Nintendo of America confirmed Charles Martinet’s transition in a statement, expressing their gratitude for his contribution to bringing Mario to life over the years. In addition to voicing Mario, Martinet has also provided the voices for Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi in the video games. While he did not voice Mario in the recent movie adaptation, he had a small role as Mario’s father.

Only a few years ago, during a question and answer session at a Canadian gaming and comics expo, Martinet expressed his desire to voice Mario until the end of his life. However, he acknowledged that if he ever felt unable to continue in the role, he would inform Nintendo and suggest finding a replacement.

Nintendo has not revealed the reason for Martinet’s departure or who will take over as the voice of Mario. Fans are eagerly awaiting news on who will inherit the iconic character’s voice and whether they will be able to capture the same charm and enthusiasm that Martinet brought to the role.

Charles Martinet’s contribution to the world of video game voice acting cannot be overstated. His distinctive voice and portrayal of Mario have become synonymous with the character, ingraining themselves into the hearts of fans across generations. As he takes on his new role as the “Mario Ambassador,” fans can look forward to seeing Charles Martinet continuing to engage with the community and promote the beloved plumber.

Sources:

– Nintendo of America

– The Game Crater