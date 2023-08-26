NASA Astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli Leads Crew-7 Mission to the International Space Station

NASA SpaceX Crew-7, consisting of four astronauts from four different countries, successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday. Among the crew is Jasmin Moghbeli, a Long Island native who has fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming an astronaut.

Moghbeli, a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Marine Corps, is the commander of the mission to the International Space Station. The crew’s SpaceX capsule is expected to reach the orbiting lab on Sunday, where they will replace four astronauts who have been living there since March.

This launch has been a long-awaited moment for Moghbeli, who expressed her excitement about being an astronaut. She grew up in Nassau County, attending Lenox Elementary School, Baldwin Middle School, and Baldwin High School. Moghbeli’s journey from humble beginnings to commanding a space mission is an inspiration to many.

Joining Moghbeli on the six-month mission are astronauts from the European Space Agency, Japan, and Russia. As the only woman on the crew, Moghbeli’s achievement represents a significant milestone for women in space exploration.

Moghbeli’s former teachers and the superintendent of Baldwin Schools expressed their pride and excitement for her accomplishments. During her visit to Lenox Elementary School, she emphasized the importance of science education and inspired students to pursue their passions.

Back in her hometown of Baldwin, Moghbeli has gained the support and admiration of her community. Local residents are cheering her on as she embarks on this incredible journey to space.

During her time aboard the International Space Station, Moghbeli and her crew will conduct approximately 200 experiments, including studying the effects of space on both objects and the human body. Additionally, Moghbeli plans to connect with students through a live chat, sharing her experiences and encouraging their interest in science.

The successful launch of NASA SpaceX Crew-7 reflects the continued progress and international cooperation in space exploration. Lieutenant Colonel Jasmin Moghbeli’s leadership and achievement serve as a testament to the power of determination and the boundless possibilities of reaching for the stars.

Sources:

– Original article: ABC7NY

– Image source: NASA