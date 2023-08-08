London Takes Action to Improve Electric Car Clubs Following Poor Performance in Clean Transport Ranking

London has announced plans to enhance its electric car clubs after receiving a low ranking in a recent assessment of clean transport in European cities. According to the Clean Cities Campaign, London was placed 24th out of 42 major cities, considering various elements of zero-emission mobility such as shared bikes, e-scooters, electric cars, zero-emission buses, and EV charging infrastructure.

The analysis revealed that London’s weakest area was the availability of shared electric cars, with only 0.05 per 1000 inhabitants. This positioned the city below other urban areas like Budapest, Sofia, and the Tri-City conurbation in Poland. Meanwhile, Copenhagen, Oslo, Paris, Amsterdam, and Hamburg secured the top positions in the ranking.

To address this issue, Caroline Pidgeon, a Liberal Democrat member of the London Assembly, approached Mayor Sadiq Khan, expressing concern about the promotion of electric car clubs and the potential departure of more operators from the market. In response, Khan highlighted Transport for London’s (TfL) efforts to support the electrification of car clubs. This includes fostering infrastructure development in areas where active car clubs operate and increasing the number of EV charging bays on strategic roads in London.

While London performed relatively well in categories like zero-emission buses and the provision of EV charging points, it also received a comparatively low score for shared e-scooters and e-bikes.

