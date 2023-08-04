The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) Partners with Microsoft for Customized AI Models

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has announced a partnership with Microsoft and several banks to create customized generative artificial intelligence (AI) models. This collaboration demonstrates the financial services industry’s embracement of AI technology while protecting sensitive data.

LSEG CEO David Schwimmer revealed that they are working with Microsoft to develop “bespoke large language models.” The goal is to allow customers to securely merge their data with the vast amount of data available from LSEG. This collaboration follows Microsoft’s 4% investment in LSEG and its $10 billion investment in OpenAI.

Generative AI proves particularly valuable for banks with proprietary data who aim to leverage it for trading strategies and risk management without sharing it with other AI models. The names of the banks involved in this collaboration have not been disclosed.

For LSEG, AI-related products offer a potential new business line as the company addresses the decline in listings in London. The acquisition of Refinitiv for $27 billion has solidified LSEG’s position as a major player in the financial data business.

Michael Sanderson, equity research director at Barclays, highlights the significant value creation opportunities that leveraging LSEG’s extensive data for enhanced financial analysis presents. He believes this collaboration will benefit key clients and LSEG as a whole.

While LSEG reported a mixed first-half earnings, with a 0.7% increase in operating profit to £1.4 billion, the revenues for the equities business experienced an 11% decline to £116 million compared to the same period last year. This decrease is attributed to a scarcity of initial public offerings.

Despite this, Schwimmer remains optimistic about the UK government’s reforms aimed at enhancing London’s capital markets competitiveness. These reforms include changes to listing rules and efforts to direct pension fund investments towards high-growth companies. Schwimmer believes that these measures will position London as a more competitive financial hub in the future.