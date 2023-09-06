What to Expect in LoL Patch 13.18: Street Demon Skin Line and Meta Impact

Patch 13.17 brought about several changes aimed at addressing the damage creep in League of Legends. Riot Games decided to reduce the damage of bruiser items and champions while increasing their tankiness. Players were expecting the Blue Essence Emporium to return with Patch 13.18, but Riot confirmed that it will be delayed by one week. The special shop will be live from September 6 to September 20.

One of the upcoming changes in Patch 13.18 is the release of the Street Demon skin line. This skin line will feature several champions, including Neeko, Zyra, Brand, Mundo, and Rengar. Additionally, Taliyah will receive a Crystalis Motus skin. Players can expect new models, textures, VFX, SFX, and recall animations for these skins.

As for the meta impact of the upcoming patch, some notable changes include nerfs to Jarvan IV and Tryndamere, who were dominating in the previous patch. The goal of these nerfs is to bring them more in line with other champions. There are also buffs to Gwen in the jungle, Kayn receiving some nerfs, and Kennen being buffed once again.

Other champion changes include adjustments to Caitlyn’s passive crit ratio formula and Irelia’s ultimate cooldown reduction. Additionally, several items such as Stormrazor, Spear of Shojin, Crown of the Shattered Queen, and Statikk Shiv will be tweaked in terms of stats and effect. These changes aim to balance the game and provide a fresh experience for players.

Overall, Patch 13.18 brings exciting new skins and adjustments to champion and item balance. Players will have to explore the changes and adapt their strategies accordingly in order to stay competitive in the evolving meta.

